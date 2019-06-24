Rupee opens lower at 69.60 against US dollar

The Indian rupee has opened lower by 5 paise at 69.60 against the US dollar on June 24 amid rising crude oil prices due to US-Iran tensions.

The currency closed 69.55 a dollar on Friday.

Last week, it gained 23 paise on likely FII inflow after dovish monetary policy from Fed & ECB. Although it fell 14 paise against US dollar on Friday due to escalated US-Iran tensions which lifted crude oil prices.

Overall it remained in a range of 69-70 to the dollar for last three months and that consolidation is expected to continue in coming sessions amid volatility in crude oil prices and ahead of Union Budget, experts said.