App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 69.55 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.20 and 70.05-70.20, says Motilal Oswal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee opened lower at 69.55 per dollar on Wednesday versus Tuesday's close 69.43.

Rupee consolidated in a narrow range but came under pressure in the latter half of the session following marginal strength in the dollar against its major crosses. Renewed tension between US and China is keeping the volatility high for the dollar, said Motilal Oswal.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to US for two days of trade talks this week setting up a last-ditch bid for a deal that would avoid a sharp increase in tariffs on Chinese goods ordered by US President.

During a 10-month US-China trade war, US tariffs have been imposed on USD 250 billion worth of Chinese goods, and retaliatory Chinese tariffs slapped on USD 110 billion worth of American products.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.20 and 70.05-70.20, it added.
First Published on May 8, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja first anniversary: Not selfies but shoefies ...

Liverpool knocks Barcelona out of the Champions League, and meme digge ...

Robert Downey Jr. brings together the entire team of Avengers: Infinit ...

Game of Thrones finale leaks online and furious fans slam 'worst endin ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's story came full circle at the MET gal ...

Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor heading to Lake Como to hunt for a we ...

Sonam Kapoor and Rani Mukerji open up on the rapport they share with t ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians make it to the finals, CSK to get ...

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal's ‘embarrassing drunk moment’ is o ...

Rupee Slips 21 Paise to 69.64 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

IAF AN-32 Aircraft Overshoots Runway at Mumbai International Airport, ...

15 Sheep Join France School After Parents Fear Shutdown Due to Falling ...

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2019: Kerala 12th Results to be Out Shortl ...

Google Makes a Privacy Pitch, After Facebook Tried to Convince us Conv ...

Actor Samir Soni: I Want to Get Rid My NRI Image, I’m Looking Out fo ...

TN 11th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Board Released Class 11 Results at tnr ...

Tejashwi Defends Mamata, Asks Sushma Swaraj to Tweet About Modi's 'Bel ...

'Game of Thrones' Art Director Reveals Why There Was a Starbucks Cup a ...

US could reverse decision of withdrawing GSP benefits to India if situ ...

Pay less for more: Consumer emerges winner in India’s digital battle ...

MK Stalin cancelling his meeting with K Chandrashekhar Rao is a decisi ...

The other side of fear: Here is how to break out of your comfort zone

Playing it cool: How ICAP is helping India meet its cooling-related po ...

CNBC-TV18 Market live: Sensex opens 200 points lower, Nifty tests 11,4 ...

Asian stocks slip, bonds rally as US-China trade fears grow

Top brokerage calls on May 8: Credit Suisse maintains 'outperform' on ...

Stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash G ...

In Lok Sabha election 2019, some shades of 1977, but sorry position of ...

Over 1 cr Mindtree shares pledged by Coffee Day Enterprises released o ...

Sexual harassment allegations against CJI: ‘Shocked’ complainant s ...

City Of Dreams review: Nagesh Kukunoor's interminable Hotstar series i ...

Donald Trump aide Michael Cohen helped destroy Jerry Falwell's 'racy p ...

Champions League: Liverpool conjure miracle at Anfield to stun Barcelo ...

In rural Maharashtra, an athlete who overcame polio and discrimination ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Voting on Delhi’s water crisis — the matt ...

Google I/O 2019: Security, privacy, inclusive AI were defining themes ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.