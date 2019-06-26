App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 69.40 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.40 and 69.90, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened lower at 69.40 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 69.34.

On June 25 the domestic currency ended flat at 69.36 against the US dollar as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East dampened forex market sentiment.

Rupee consolidated in a narrow range despite volatility in major crosses on the global front and in the next couple of session’s market participants will be a little cautious ahead of the important G20 meeting that is scheduled this weekend, said Motilal Oswal.

Close

The dollar rose against its major crosses after remaining under pressure in the last few sessions after the Fed Chairman pushed back on market expectations and presidential pressure for the central bank to deliver a significant U.S. interest rate cut of half a percentage point as soon as its next meeting. The Fed Chairman said that he and his colleagues are currently grappling with whether uncertainties around U.S. tariffs, US conflict with trading partners and tame inflation require a rate cut.

related news

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.40 and 69.90, it added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.