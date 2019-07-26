App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 69.12 per dollar

On July 25 the Indian rupee ended 6 paise lower to close at 69.04 against the US dollar on the back of sustained foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened lower by 8 paise at 69.12 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close 69.04.

On July 25 the Indian rupee ended 6 paise lower to close at 69.04 against the US dollar on the back of sustained foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices. The weakness in the domestic equity markets and a strengthening greenback puts further weigh on the local currency.

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 09:00 am

