Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 09:04 AM IST

Rupee opens lower at 68.97 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.05 and 69.70, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 68.97  per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 68.95.

The Indian rupee ended 9 paise higher at 68.95 against the US dollar on July 1 as investor sentiments were revived by US-China trade truce.

Rupee consolidated in a narrow range and now rather than global, domestic factors will be more in focus. This week, market participants will be keeping an eye on the Union Budget and that could trigger volatility for the currency. After the G20 meeting most Asian currencies including the Yuan are trading on a positive note. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s meeting over the weekend, at which the leaders of the two largest economies agreed to resume negotiations. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.05 and 69.70.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 09:00 am

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

