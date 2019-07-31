App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 68.90 per dollar

On July 30 the Indian rupee ended 10 paise lower at 68.86 against the US dollar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 68.90 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close 68.86.

On July 30 the Indian rupee ended 10 paise lower at 68.86 against the US dollar on the back of rising crude oil prices and heavy selling in domestic equities.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 69.05 in the previous session. Open interest increased 23.46% in the previous session, reported ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

