Rupee opens lower at 68.55 a dollar, down 6 paise

The Indian rupee has opened lower at 68.55 against the US dollar on July 5 as traders turned cautious ahead of Union Budget 2019 to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later today.

The currency fell 6 paise compared to Thursday's close of 68.49 a dollar.

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.70 in the previous session. July contract open interest increased 0.92% in the previous session.

"We expect the US$INR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise the upsides in the pair to initiate short positions," ICICI Direct said.