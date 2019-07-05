App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 68.55 a dollar, down 6 paise

The currency fell 6 paise compared to Thursday's close of 68.49 a dollar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee has opened lower at 68.55 against the US dollar on July 5 as traders turned cautious ahead of Union Budget 2019 to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later today.

The currency fell 6 paise compared to Thursday's close of 68.49 a dollar.

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.70 in the previous session. July contract open interest increased 0.92% in the previous session.

"We expect the US$INR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise the upsides in the pair to initiate short positions," ICICI Direct said.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 09:35 am

