Rupee opens lower at 68.53 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened lower by 11 paise at 68.53 per dollar on Thursday ahead of RBI monetary policy meeting scheduled today.
It ended at 68.42 on Wednesday.
The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at 68.94 in the previous session. April contract open interest declined 4.95% in the previous session
We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 09:00 am