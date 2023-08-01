Rupee opens in red at 82.33 against dollar in step with loss in Asian currencies

rupee

The rupee opened weaker against the US dollar tracking losses in the Asian currency markets.

At 9.10am, the currency was trading at 82.33 a dollar, down 0.1 percent from its previous close of 82.25.

Crude oil prices jumped again after Chinese manufacturing PMI data released on Monday was lower than expected and increased chances of Chinese stimulus. Supply cuts from the OPEC+ nations and hopes of increased global oil demands are also supporting crude oil prices.

"The important factor for us is Brent oil rising to $ 85.15 per barrel on tightening supplies, thus giving our CAD a rise in the coming months as the price of Russian oil rises too. The yen fell to a three week low of 142.66 as traders weighed on BOJs policy shift," said Anil Kumar Bhansali Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Asian currencies were trading weaker. South Korean won fell 0.51 percent, China Offshore lost 0.33 percent, Japanese yen declined 0.27 percent, Taiwan dollar 0.25 percent, Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah fell 0.2 percent each, Singapore dollar 0.11 percent. Among gainers, the Philippines peso gained 0.33 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 102.006, up 0.14 percent from its previous close of 101.855.

With Bloomberg inputs