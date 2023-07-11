English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Rupee opens in green at 82.41 to a dollar in sync with gains in Asian currencies

    Indian rupee opened higher for second sessions against US dollar tracking gains in its Asian peers.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 11, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
    rupee

    Indian rupee opened higher for second sessions against US dollar tracking gains in its Asian peers.

    The rupee opened higher the US dollar for the second straight session today, tracking gains in its Asian peers.

    At 9.10am, the home currency was trading at 82.41 a dollar, up 0.2 percent from its previous close of 82.58.

    Traders are eagerly awaiting the US consumer price inflation data on Wednesday, which is anticipated to reveal a decline in headline inflation to 3.1 percent, its lowest level since early 2021, down from 9.1 percent a year ago.

    Asian currencies gained after traders reduced expectations for further rate hike by the US Federal Reserve after data showed US consumer borrowings slowed to a more than two-year low in May.

    Among Asian currencies, South Korean won gained 1 percent, Philippines peso 0.61 percent, Thai Baht 0.45 percent, Japanese yen 0.41 percent, Indonesian rupiah 0.26 percent, Singapore dollar 0.18 percent, while Malaysian ringgit and China renminbi climbed 0.18 percent each.

    The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 101.775, down 0.19 percent from its previous close of 101.97.

    With agency inputs.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Rupee #markets News #US CPI #US Fed
    first published: Jul 11, 2023 09:28 am