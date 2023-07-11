Rupee opens in green at 82.41 to a dollar in sync with gains in Asian currencies

Indian rupee opened higher for second sessions against US dollar tracking gains in its Asian peers.

The rupee opened higher the US dollar for the second straight session today, tracking gains in its Asian peers.

At 9.10am, the home currency was trading at 82.41 a dollar, up 0.2 percent from its previous close of 82.58.

Traders are eagerly awaiting the US consumer price inflation data on Wednesday, which is anticipated to reveal a decline in headline inflation to 3.1 percent, its lowest level since early 2021, down from 9.1 percent a year ago.

Asian currencies gained after traders reduced expectations for further rate hike by the US Federal Reserve after data showed US consumer borrowings slowed to a more than two-year low in May.

Among Asian currencies, South Korean won gained 1 percent, Philippines peso 0.61 percent, Thai Baht 0.45 percent, Japanese yen 0.41 percent, Indonesian rupiah 0.26 percent, Singapore dollar 0.18 percent, while Malaysian ringgit and China renminbi climbed 0.18 percent each.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 101.775, down 0.19 percent from its previous close of 101.97.

