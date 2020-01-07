App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee extends gains, trades higher by 24 paise amid recovery in oil prices

Indian equity markets also rebounded after a correction seen in previous two consecutive sessions, helping currency market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee appreciated further in trade on January 7, rising 24 paise intraday to 71.69 against the US dollar following correction in oil prices and sharp rally in equity markets.

The currency was trading at 71.71 a dollar, up 22 paise over previous close of 71.93 a dollar, at 10:46 hours IST.

It was opened at 71.76 against the US dollar.

Oil prices fell sharply from their highest levels in months as the market calmed while the world braces for Iran's response to the killing of its top military commander by the United States. International benchmark Brent crude futures declined 1.18 percent to $68.10 a barrel at the time of publishing this copy.

"Tension caused due to US action which killed an Iranian general seems to be subsiding. Global crude prices are now settling down to a new normal. Jittery EMs will have a better day today after the recent volatility. In this background, USD-INR which came under pressure and broke the 72 mark yesterday is expected to have a better day today," Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank told CNBC-TV18.

Indian equity markets also rebounded after a correction seen in previous two consecutive sessions. The BSE Sensex was up 423 points or 1.04 percent at 41,099.68 after falling nearly 1,000 points in previous two sessions. The Nifty50 climbed above 12,100 levels, up 121.70 points or 1.01 percent at 12,114.70

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 09:23 am

