Rupee opens higher at 82.28 against dollar in step with gains in most Asian currencies

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened higher for the third straight session against the US dollar, tracking gains in local equities and Asian currency market.

At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 82.28 to a dollar, up 0.1 percent from its previous close of 82.38. The benchmark Sensex gained 0.22 percent to 65,759 points. The local equity markets have gained nine out of 11 trading sessions.

Asian currencies were trading higher ahead of the key US inflation figures due later Wednesday that may provide fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening path.

Traders are now awaiting the India inflation print which will be out later today. CPI seems to have risen 4.6 percent in June year-on-year after a 4.25 percent gain in the previous month, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Among Asian currencies, the Japanese yen gained 0.6 percent, Philippines peso 0.44 percent, Indonesian rupiah 0.4 percent, South Korean 0.32 percent, China Renminbi 0.3 percent, Singapore dollar 0.25 percent, Thai Baht 0.23 percent and Malaysian ringgit 0.22 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 101.41, down 0.32 percent from its previous close of 101.73.