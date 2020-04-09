App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee erases gains, trades lower at 76.43 per dollar

Rupee has breached the crucial support around 76.25 levels, and now seems primed to test further lows of around 77.50 mark in coming days, saysSugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

Rakesh Patil

Indian rupee erased all its early gains and trading lower at 76.43 per dollar, with buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened 27 paise higher at 76.10 per dollar against previous close of 76.37.

Indian rupee has ended 74 paise lower at 76.37 per dollar on April 8 on weak domestic equity market amid rising Coronavirus cases in the country..

"After a small breather, the Indian rupee has again rolled on the downwards trajectory to test fresh record lows of 76.39 mark, amid continued economic uncertainty and fragile investor sentiments due to growing concerns of coronavirus led economic slowdown," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

"Further exerting pressure on the local unit has been the hardening dollar index and persistent foreign fund outflows. This further skews the bias for the domestic currency on the negative side."

"Rupee has breached the crucial support around 76.25 levels, and now seems primed to test further lows of around 77.50 mark in coming days," she added.

Gold prices rose slightly on Thursday ahead of a U.S. weekly jobless claims report as the dollar inched lower, while increasing appetite for risk on hopes that the new coronavirus pandemic is nearing a peak limited the metal's upside.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 11:17 am

tags #Rupee

