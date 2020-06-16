Rupee extends gains, trades at 75.83 per dollar

Indian rupee has extended the gains and trading higher by 20 paise at 75.83, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened 16 paise higher at 75.87 per dollar versus Monday's close of 76.03.

At 11:55 IST, the Sensex was up 534.13 points or 1.61% at 33762.93, and the Nifty was up 154.95 points or 1.58% at 9968.65.

Oil prices dipped on Tuesday on jitters that a rise in coronavirus infections around the world could hurt fuel demand, but hopes that production cuts could be extended kept declines in check.