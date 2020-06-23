App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee extends gains, trades at day's high

Rupee opened 17 paise higher at 75.86 per dollar against previous close of 76.03.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian rupee has extended the gains and trading higher by 29 paise at 75.74 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened 17 paise higher at 75.86 per dollar against previous close of 76.03.

At 12:19 IST, the Sensex was up 239.09 points or 0.68% at 35150.41, and the Nifty was up 77.20 points or 0.75% at 10388.40.

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 76.07 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 4.4% in the June series but increased 8.7% in the July series, said ICICIdirect.

The rupee failed to move above its major resistance levels of 76.30 and finally moved towards 76 levels once again. We believe only a move above these levels may change the directional move in the currency pair, it added.


Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, holding onto the previous session's gains, amid more signs of fuel demand picking up after the depths of the coronavirus pandemic as major crude producers continue to stick to supply cuts.

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

