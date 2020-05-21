App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher at 75.69 per dollar

Technically, The USD/INR spot is trading in a very tight range of 75.25-76, and expect it to remain in this until there are major cues, says Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Thursday. It opened 10 paise higher at 75.69 per dollar against previous close of 75.79.

On May 20 rupee ended lower by 15 paise at 75.79 per dollar, amid buying witnessed in the domestic equity market.

At 10:06 IST, the Sensex was up 175.27 points or 0.57% at 30993.88, and the Nifty was up 49.95 points or 0.55% at 9116.50.

Close

"The COVID-19 vaccine-trials temporarily excites the market. But there are headwinds due to ongoing US-China trade tiff and worries over second wave of infection. Also, Reliance right issue has opened, and we can see some FII participation in it in coming days which may limit the fall in rupee," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

related news

"Technically, The USD/INR spot is trading in a very tight range of 75.25-76, and we expect it to remain in this until there are major cues. Either side breakout will give further clarity over the trend," he added.

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday after data showed U.S. crude inventories fell again, easing concern about a supply glut, though lingering fears over the global economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic capped gains.
The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.72 in the last session. The open interest fell by almost 1.28% during the last session, said ICICIdirect.


As trade wars fear further escalated, the rupee along with other EM currencies came under pressure. However, looking at the overall data, we feel the rupee will remain in a range for the week, it added.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Apple releases iOS 13.5 with Exposure Notification API for tracing COVID-19 cases - here's how it works

Apple releases iOS 13.5 with Exposure Notification API for tracing COVID-19 cases - here's how it works

COVID-19 pandemic | AIIMS to conduct first autopsy to study how long virus stays in a body

COVID-19 pandemic | AIIMS to conduct first autopsy to study how long virus stays in a body

GST cut could have improved consumer sentiment, says Rajiv Bajaj

GST cut could have improved consumer sentiment, says Rajiv Bajaj

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.