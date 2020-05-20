App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher at 75.57 per dollar

Cases in India have risen exponentially, and fiscal deficit concerns surrounding the stimulus package will weigh on the appetite going forward, says Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

Rakesh Patil
Representative Image
Representative Image

Indian rupee opened 7 paise higher at 75.57 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close of 75.64, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On May 19, rupee ended near the day's high level at 75.64, up 27 paise from the previuse close amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

At 10:02 IST, the Sensex was up 386.39 points or 1.28% at 30582.56, and the Nifty was up 116.35 points or 1.31% at 8995.45.

Close

"Today’s rise could be a temporary phenomenon for the rupee, especially since global and domestic equities have reacted positively to the potential virus vaccine, while a weak dollar index has further aided. However, rupee’s risk of depreciation still remains, as domestic concerns surrounding the virus will take the forefront," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

"Cases in India have risen exponentially, and fiscal deficit concerns surrounding the stimulus package will weigh on the appetite going forward. Still, 76.60 remains a key cushion level for the rupee for the rest of this month," she added.

Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as concerns over the lasting economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic outweighed signs of improving demand and production cuts by major oil producers.
The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.67 in the last session. The open interest fell by almost 1.1% during the last session, said ICICI direct.


Positive domestic equity and successful trail of vaccine weighed on the rupee yesterday. However, we feel the rupee will consolidate in a range and again move towards 76 levels, it added.


First Published on May 20, 2020 10:05 am

