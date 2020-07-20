Rupee trades higher at 74.98 per dollar

Indian rupee erased some of the early gains but trading higher at 74.98 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened 8 paise higher at 74.94 per dollar against Friday's close of 75.02.

On July 17 domestic currency ended near the day's high at 75.02 per dollar.

At 11:16 IST, the Sensex was up 262.19 points or 0.71% at 37282.33, and the Nifty was up 76.90 points or 0.71% at 10978.60.

"The bias for the rupee is skewed towards appreciation, at least in the near term, on the back of persistent inflows and hopes of a potential coronavirus vaccine. We think the rupee can appreciate towards 74 levels in the near term as the dollar index has weakened and equity rally suggests room for more inflows," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

"For the time being, 75.50 should act as a strong cushion level for the domestic currency. A possible standoff between the US and China, or aggressive RBI intervention however can lead to a break below these levels," she added.

"USD-INR has moved towards its support level of 75. We feel it will consolidate near this level whereas a close below 75 would open the gates for 74.5, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.07 in the last session. The open interest fell by 12.8% in the last session, it added.

Oil prices dipped on Monday, weighed down by the prospect that a rise in the pace of coronavirus infections could derail a recovery in fuel demand,

"The USD/INR spot is trading in the broader range of 74.85-75.50 and we expect it to continue trading in it. The traders are keeping a wary eye on China's trade relations with the United States and this caution will limit the fall in USD/INR. However, corporate dollar inflows and government fiscal stimulus package through coronavirus outbreak will keep the risk appetite intact," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services:.

"75 is acting as a crucial support, if that breaks we can see a fall towards 74.80/74.85 with 75.50 being the resistance," he added.