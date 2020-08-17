Rupee opens higher at 74.87 per dollar

Indian rupee opens marginally higher at 74.87 per dollar against Friday's close of 74.90 per dollar, amid flat trading seen in the domestic equity market.

On August 14 the rupee ended lower at 74.90 per dollar against Thursday's close of 74.84.

At 10:13 IST, the Sensex was up 35.67 points or 0.09% at 37913.01, and the Nifty was up 20.40 points or 0.18% at 11198.80.

Gold eased on Monday, extending a sell-off that left the market with its worst week in five months as caution crept in ahead of the release of U.S. Federal Reserve minutes later this week.

Oil prices climbed higher on Monday, lifted by China’s plans to ship in large volumes of U.S. crude in August and September, outweighing concerns over a slowdown in demand recovery after the coronavirus pandemic and an uptick in supplies.