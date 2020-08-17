172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-higher-at-74-87-per-dollar-5713941.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 10:14 AM IST

Rupee opens higher at 74.87 per dollar

Oil prices climbed higher on Monday, lifted by China’s plans to ship in large volumes of U.S. crude in August and September, outweighing concerns over a slowdown in demand recovery after the coronavirus pandemic and an uptick in supplies.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

Indian rupee opens marginally higher at 74.87 per dollar against Friday's close of 74.90 per dollar, amid flat trading seen in the domestic equity market.

On August 14 the rupee ended lower at 74.90 per dollar against Thursday's close of 74.84.

At 10:13 IST, the Sensex was up 35.67 points or 0.09% at 37913.01, and the Nifty was  up 20.40 points or 0.18% at 11198.80.

Gold eased on Monday, extending a sell-off that left the market with its worst week in five months as caution crept in ahead of the release of U.S. Federal Reserve minutes later this week.

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:00 am

