172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-higher-at-74-82-per-dollar-5652451.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher at 74.82 per dollar

The 74.75 is acting as an immediate support. A break of 74.75 will push spot towards 74.50 while 75.50 will act as a crucial resistance, says Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Rakesh Patil

Indian rupee gained in the early trade on August 6. It opened higher by 11 paise at 74.82 per dollar against previous close of 74.93, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market ahead of RBI monetary policy.

On August 5, domestic unit ended higher at 74.93 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 75.04.

At 10:03 IST, the Sensex was up 171.98 points or 0.46% at 37835.31, and the Nifty was up 57.20 points or 0.52% at 11158.90.

Close

"The weakness in dollar is weighing on USDINR spot pair. The USDINR spot is trading in an indecisive market, RBI policy is the major trigger this week. We expect a repo rate cut of 25bps, an absence of rate cut may weigh on rupee, " said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

related news

"The 74.75 is acting as an immediate support. A break of 74.75 will push spot towards 74.50 while 75.50 will act as a crucial resistance," he added.

The dollar struggled to stem its broad decline on Thursday as investors worried the U.S. economic recovery may lag other countries due to a high level of coronavirus infections while the global economy slowly gets back on its feet.

Gold pushed further past $2,000 an ounce on Wednesday in the face of a weak dollar and expectations of more stimulus measures for the pandemic-ravaged global economy, while stocks in Europe and on Wall Street rallied on encouraging corporate earnings.

Oil prices were unchanged on Thursday, struggling to hold onto five-month highs reached in the previous session, as fuel demand worries caused by a second wave of coronavirus infections outweighed declines in the U.S. dollar.
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.