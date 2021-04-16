MARKET NEWS

Rupee opens higher at 74.79 per dollar

Moneycontrol News
April 16, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST
Rupee

Rupee

Indian rupee opened higher by 13 paise at 74.79 per dollar on Friday against Thursday's close of 74.92, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On April 15, Indian rupee ended at day's high at 74.92 per dollar against Monday's close of 75.05.

The Sensex was up 106.79 points or 0.22% at 48910.47, and the Nifty was up 56 points or 0.38% at 14637.50.

"Rupee saw volatile session as the financial equity markets too, were in first half bears had the upper hand inequities, and the rupee was weak in tandem, but later half rupee strengthens due to buying interests in banking and equities, helping rupee scale towards 75.00 after touching 75.35 in the morning session. Going ahead rupee can be seen in a range of 74.70-75.30," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

The dollar headed for its worst back-to-back weekly drop this year amid a continued retreat in Treasury yields from more-than-one-year highs as investors increasingly bought into the Federal Reserve's insistence of continued monetary support.
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Apr 16, 2021 10:00 am

