Rupee opens higher at 74.77 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened higher by 21 paise at 74.77 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close 74.98.

On Thursday the rupee ended at fresh record closing low but recovered some lost ground, it fell 72 paise to ends at 74.98 against the dollar.

"Indian Rupee remains under tremendous pressure given the fallout of Covid-19 pandemic. Similarly, various emerging market currencies are bearing the brunt of foreign capital outflows from equity and debt markets. Meanwhile, US dollar continues to power higher against the basket of currencies as global financial markets remain very unsettled," said Hitesh Jain, Lead Analyst, YES Securities.

"Markets are now dealing with a situation which is not easy to quantify or discount. The easiest choice is to ride out the storm by seeking out safe havens, although in such times we are also seeing safe haven currencies like Japanese Yen going through immense volatility."

"On INR outlook, we sense that volatility will persist unless the adverse impact of the pandemic on the global financial markets abates. Though falling CAD (thanks to low Oil prices) and stronger BOP is a positive for INR, markets are clearly positioned for a risk-off trade. We see INR in the rage of 74-76 for next 1-2 months," he added.

Gold prices rose on Friday after a fall in the previous session, but the metal was on track to post its second weekly drop due to a rush for cash amid the widening economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S crude oil prices edged higher on Friday, extending gains after a 24% jump the previous day, buoyed by hints from U.S. President Donald Trump he may intervene in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia at an “appropriate time.”