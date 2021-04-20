MARKET NEWS

Rupee opens higher at 74.65 per dollar

As the Dollar index has moved to a new one month low, we feel the rupee should appreciate and move towards 74.60 levels, says ICICI Direct.

Moneycontrol News
April 20, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

Indian rupee opened higher by 22 paise at 74.65 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 74.87, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On April 19, rupee ended lower by 52 paise at 74.87 per dollar against Friday's close of 74.35.

The Sensex was up 309.30 points or 0.65% at 48258.72, and the Nifty was up 94 points or 0.65% at 14453.50.

"Sentiments a bit positive as Government opens vaccination for all 18 years and above citizens. Stock markets up, Asian currencies up against dollar and European currencies also up against the dollar," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head- Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

"RBI seems to be protecting 75.00 levels. All exporters to sell above 75.00 levels while importers to wait to buy near 74.20/30 levels, "he added.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as a weaker U.S. dollar supported commodities and on expectations that crude inventories fell in the United States, the world's biggest oil user, though rising coronavirus cases in Asia capped gains.

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, moving away from a seven-week high hit in the last session, as a rebound in US Treasury yields overshadowed support from a sagging dollar.

The recent fall in the rupee can be attributed more towards rising cases of Covid-19 but other EM currencies are appreciating against the dollar. As the Dollar index has moved to a new one month low, we feel the rupee should appreciate and move towards 74.60 levels, said ICICI Direct.

The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.96 in the last session. The open interest fell 14.7% for the April series, it added.
