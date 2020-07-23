App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher at 74.64 per dollar

We expect 74.50 to continue to act as a crucial support until the US decides on the fresh stimulus program, says Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Rakesh Patil
Representative image
Representative image

Indian rupee opened higher  at 74.64 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 74.76.

On July 22 domestic unit erased early gains and ended flat at 74.76 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 74.74.

At 10:02 IST, the Sensex was up 11.81 points or 0.03% at 37883.33, and the Nifty was up 20.70 points or 0.19% at 11153.30.

Close

"Overall the trend in USDINR spot has been bearish, breaching the psychological level of 75 on weak dollar and risk on mood. In the past, the USDINR spot has not been able to break the crucial support of 74.50 on likely RBI buying, and had bounced from there," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

related news

"We expect 74.50 to continue to act as a crucial support until the US decides on the fresh stimulus program. However, a consistent trading below 74.50 will open doors for 74.20/74.25 with 75 acting as the crucial resistance," he added.

Oil prices lost more ground on Thursday, with the market weighed down by a surprise increase in U.S. crude oil reserves as the coronavirus pandemic hits fuel consumption.
Marginal short positions were formed in the USDINR pair at higher levels. Call writing rose in 75 strike, indicating an immediate hurdle. We feel a close below 74.5 levels would open the gates for more downsides, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 74.62 in the last session. The open interest rose 2.1% in the last session, it added.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.