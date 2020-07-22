Rupee erases gains but trade higher at 74.68 per dollar

Indian rupee erased early gains but trading marginally higher at 74.68 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened higher by 17 paise at 74.57 per dollar against previous close of 74.74.

The weakness in the Dollar index and positive domestic equities weigh rupee. We feel the rupee could move towards 74.5 levels but a close below this level would trigger a move towards 74, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 74.69 in the last session. The open interest fell 4.6% in the last session, it added.

At 11:43 IST, the Sensex was up 17.81 points or 0.05% at 37948.14, and the Nifty was up 7 points or 0.06% at 11169.30.

The dollar nursed losses against most currencies, undermined by concern that Republicans and Democrats are struggling to reach consensus on the next round of U.S. economic stimulus measures.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data showed a bigger- than-expected inventory build in the United States where coronavirus cases continue to climb, potentially further denting demand in the world's biggest oil consumer.