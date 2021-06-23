Rupee opens higher at 74.26 per dollar

Indian rupee gained in the early trade, as it opened 10 paise higher at 74.26 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close of 74.36, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

On June 22, rupee ended near the day's low at 74.36 against Monday's close of 74.10.

The Sensex was up 59.80 points or 0.11% at 52648.51, and the Nifty was up 20.90 points or 0.13% at 15793.70.

Gold prices gained on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell promised not to raise interest rates too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation, although an uptick in the dollar kept prices in check.

The U.S. dollar remained on the back foot against major peers on Wednesday after a two-day drop as U.S. Federal Reserve officials including Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that tighter monetary policy was still some way off.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected, reinforcing views of a tightening supply-demand balance with road and air travel picking up in Europe and North America.

USDINR continued to trade above 74 levels supported by a strong dollar & crude oil prices. Ahead of the expiry, we saw good writing happening in ATM strike Put, which should push the USDINR pair towards 74.6 levels, said ICICI Direct.

The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.37 in the last session. The open interest rose 1.2% for the June series, it added.