Indian rupee opened higher by 8 paise at 74.06 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 74.14, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On November 9 the rupee ended higher at 74.14 per dollar against previous close of 74.20.

At 10:06 IST, the Sensex was up 298.47 points or 0.70% at 42895.90, and the Nifty was up 77.20 points or 0.62% at 12538.20.

US oil prices fell in early trade on Tuesday as concerns over demand in the near term in coronavirus-hit economies in Europe and the United States returned to haunt the market after an overnight surge on progress towards a COVID-19 vaccine.