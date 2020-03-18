Rupee opens higher at 73.98 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened higher by 26 paise at 73.98 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday close of 74.24.

On Tuesday, the rupee erased early gains and ended flat at 74.24 against the US dollar amid continued meltdown in equity markets and sustained foreign fund outflows.

"Strong resistance for the USD-INR pair stands at 74.50 (all-time high). A break and sustain above 74.50 will open room for further upside and can be seen targeting 76 in the near term," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder & CEO, IFA Global.

"On the contrary, any sharp depreciation in the rupee may force RBI intervention through its FX kitty. Risks in USD-INR are tilted to the upside. One is advised to exercise caution on carrying and short volume positions," he added.

Oil prices steadied early on Wednesday after sliding to their lowest in four years, sapped by fears for fuel demand and the global economy amid travel and social lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus epidemic in a number of countries around the world.

Gold prices rose as the US Federal Reserve's measures to boost liquidity in the market eased some concerns over disruptions to the global economy and a potential cash crunch due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The dollar held overnight gains against most major currencies on Wednesday, after US yields jumped and as deepening fear around the coronavirus drove a scramble for greenback.