Rupee opens higher at 73.95 per dollar

Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 73.95 per dollar on Tuesday against Friday's close of 74.05, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On November 27, rupee ended 17 paise lower at 74.05 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 73.88.

USD-INR December future continued to trade above 74 levels after consolidating. A fall in Dollar index would provide cushion to the pair whereas OTM Call writing indicates possible consolidation near 74, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 74.20 in the last session. The open interest rose 18.1% for the December series contract, it added.

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid concerns over mounting supply after leading producers delayed talks on 2021 output policy that could extend production cuts as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sap fuel demand.

At 10:03 IST, the Sensex was up 186.46 points or 0.42% at 44336.18, and the Nifty was up 50.20 points or 0.39% at 13019.20.

"USDINR Dec contract increased marginally after breaking the psychological level of 74.00 initially. It made a positive bullish candle on Friday but the closing was not above the crucial level of its 50-SMA which is placed at 74.20 levels. USDINR spot broke 50% Fibonacci support levels placed at 73.83 and bounced sharply after making Long legged DOJI Candlestick on Thursday which indicated short term reversal in the counter which may be seen in the coming week," said Khsitij Purohit, Product Manager Currency & Commodity, CapitalVia Global Research.

"The Pair is having multiple support around 73.70 & 73.50 levels. In the coming week if USDINR Dec Future gives a successful closing above short resistance level of 74.20 then we can see short term price reversal movement which will push the price towards 74.56 & 74.85 levels."

"FX Reserves increase record high USD 575.29 billions week ending 27th November and RBI is in action and absorbed the inflows of dollar, suggesting positivity as aggressive reserve is helpful to uplift local economic activity as they have bought around USD 13 billion from the market which will help to price reversal from lower levels," he added.