172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-higher-at-73-94-per-dollar-6089221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades higher at 73.91 per dollar

ICICIdirect feels that the USD-INR pair should find resistance around 74.50 levels.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

Indian rupee is trading higher at 73.91 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened higher at 73.94 per dollar against previous close of 74.20.

At 11:13 IST, the Sensex was up 503.00 points or 1.20% at 42396.06, and the Nifty was up 141.50 points or 1.15% at 12405.

Close

The dollar hit a 10-week low on Monday as investors heralded Joe Biden’s election as U.S. president by buying trade-exposed currencies on expectations that a calmer White House could boost world commerce and that monetary policy will remain easy.

related news

"Rupee traded weak on Friday on back of dollar index strength and covered short position seen in USDINR. As we go into weekend US Election outcome is still a overhang and the Open Interest (OI) data suggests position is being covered due to volatile swings dollar is witnessing. Range remain between 74-75," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

Oil prices gained more than 2% on Monday, with Brent futures rising above $40 a barrel, after Joe Biden clinched the US presidency and buoyed risk appetite, offsetting worries about impact on fuel demand from the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

The rupee traded positively and Call writers near 74.50 strike continued to dominate at higher levels. We feel the USD-INR pair should find resistance around these levels, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 74.27 in the last session. The open interest increased 4.1% for the November series contract, it added.
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.