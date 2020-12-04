Rupee trades higher at 73.77 per dollar

ICICIdirect believes higher levels of 74.20 should remain immediate resistance and can be utilised for shorting the pair.

Representative Image

Indian rupee is trading higher at 73.77 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened higher by 12 paise at 73.81 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 73.93.

At 11:10 IST, the Sensex was up 386.06 points or 0.86% at 45018.71, and the Nifty was up 113.30 points or 0.86% at 13247.20.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept repo rate unchanged at 4% and reverse repo rate remains unchanged at 3.35%. It has maintained accommodative stance.

"Technically, the USDINR SPOT pair is bounced back from 73.40 levels and pairs are closed above 73.79 which is 50 days SMA, this is short term reversal in the counter. However, the pair is having multiple resistance around 74.08 & 74.20 levels. Support is at 73.40-73.20 levels. USDINR December fut is expected to trade in a range of 73.80 -74.30 levels," said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global research.

Oil prices rose on Friday, heading for a fifth week of gains, after major producers agreed to continue to restrain production to cope with coronavirus-hit demand but the compromise fell short of expectations.

USD-INR December remained significantly range bound in the last session as FII flows halted in Indian equities. We believe higher levels of 74.20 should remain immediate resistance and can be utilised for shorting the pair, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 74.10 in the last session. The open interest rose 10% for the December series contract, it added.