Rupee opens higher at 73.79 per dollar

Indian rupee opened higher at 73.79 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 73.88, amid flat trading seen in the domestic equity market.

On November 26, the rupee ended marginally higher at 73.88 per dollar against Wednesday close of 73.91.

At 10:01 IST, the Sensex was down 91.15 points or 0.21% at 44168.59, and the Nifty was down 16 points or 0.12% at 12971.

Oil prices were mixed on Friday in quiet trade due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropping more than 1% amid concerns about oversupply and doubts about a vaccine to end the coronavirus pandemic.

The dollar held steady in thin trade on Friday but was on track for weekly losses against a basket of major currencies as it remained under pressure on improving risk appetite.

"Rupee traded muted by afternoon trade Thursday tracking the dollar index muted trades. Profit booking in stocks by traders is supporting the pair USDINR as compared to dollar index which fell. The range of 73.90 - 74.50 can continue due to major update yet to be announced in terms of US stimulus package," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.