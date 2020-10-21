Rupee opens higher at 73.41 per dollar

On October 20 rupee ended lower by 10 paise at 73.46 per dollar against previous close of 73.36.
Indian rupee opened higher at 73.41 per dollar on Wednesday versus Tuesday's close of 73.46, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.
At 10:00 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 388.29 points or 0.96% at 40932.66, and the Nifty up 107.70 points or 0.91% at 12004.50.
On October 20 rupee ended lower by 10 paise at 73.46 per dollar against previous close of 73.36.
Oil prices fell on Wednesday after a surprise climb in U.S. crude stockpiles added to concerns about a global supply glut as a spike in global COVID-19 cases fuels demand fears and production returns in Libya.Gold prices rose on Wednesday, propped up by a softer dollar and increasing hopes for a new U.S. coronavirus relief package ahead of the November elections.