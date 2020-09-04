172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-higher-at-73-36-per-dollar-5796261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher at 73.36 per dollar

The dollar steadied against major currencies on Friday as traders awaited key US jobs data that may cast doubt on the strength of the economy recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

Moneycontrol News

Indian rupee opened 11 paise higher at 73.36 per dollar on Friday against Thursday's close of 73.47, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

On September 3, domestic unit extended the early losses and ended at day's low at 73.47 per dollar.

At 10:04 IST, the Sensex was down 476.37 points or 1.22% at 38514.57, and the Nifty was down 133.50 points or 1.16% at 11394.00.

Close

Oil prices slipped on Friday, on track for a weekly loss, as investors' focus shifted to lacklustre demand and ample fuel supplies, offsetting support from a weak dollar.

ECB policymakers reportedly warned that if the euro keeps appreciating it will weigh on exports, drag down prices and intensify pressure for more monetary stimulus. This would provide a short-term support to the dollar, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.68 in the last session. The open interest in the September series declined 1.9% while it increased 6.15% in the next series, it added.

First Published on Sep 4, 2020 10:00 am

