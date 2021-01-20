MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee opens higher at 73.11 per dollar

The Put base at 73 is likely to act as crucial levels for the currency pair as it has remained an important support in the recent past. A move below these levels might open the gates for sharp appreciation, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST

Indian rupee opened higher at 73.11 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 73.17, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On January 19, the domestic currency ended near the day's high level at 73.17 per dollar against previous close of 73.28.

At 10:00 IST, the Sensex was up 168.03 points or 0.34% at 49,566.32, and the Nifty was up 55.70 points or 0.38% at 14,576.90.

"USDINR getting sold off as it approaches 73.30 and RBI accumulating reserves ensuring the fall is not below 73.00. Same story for the last few days. Sell near 73.30 and importers to buy near 73.00. Yellen advocating for stimulus keeps dollar weakened, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head- Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday, adding to solid gains overnight, on expectations the incoming U.S. administration will go ahead with massive stimulus spending that would boost fuel demand and draw down crude stocks.

Close

The Put base at 73 is likely to act as crucial levels for the currency pair as it has remained an important support in the recent past. A move below these levels might open the gates for sharp appreciation, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.20 in the last session. The open interest increased almost 8% in the February series while marginal decline was seen in January series open interest, it added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Jan 20, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.