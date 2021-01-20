Rupee opens higher at 73.11 per dollar

Indian rupee opened higher at 73.11 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 73.17, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On January 19, the domestic currency ended near the day's high level at 73.17 per dollar against previous close of 73.28.

At 10:00 IST, the Sensex was up 168.03 points or 0.34% at 49,566.32, and the Nifty was up 55.70 points or 0.38% at 14,576.90.

"USDINR getting sold off as it approaches 73.30 and RBI accumulating reserves ensuring the fall is not below 73.00. Same story for the last few days. Sell near 73.30 and importers to buy near 73.00. Yellen advocating for stimulus keeps dollar weakened, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head- Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday, adding to solid gains overnight, on expectations the incoming U.S. administration will go ahead with massive stimulus spending that would boost fuel demand and draw down crude stocks.

The Put base at 73 is likely to act as crucial levels for the currency pair as it has remained an important support in the recent past. A move below these levels might open the gates for sharp appreciation, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.20 in the last session. The open interest increased almost 8% in the February series while marginal decline was seen in January series open interest, it added.