Rupee opens higher at 73.08 per dollar

Indian rupee opened higher at 73.08 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 73.16, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On October 9 domestic currency ended marginally higher at 73.16 per dollar against previous close of 73.24.

At 10:08 IST, the Sensex was up 276.33 points or 0.68% at 40785.82, and the Nifty was up 63.90 points or 0.54% at 11978.10.

"The Indian rupee registered its second consecutive weekly gain on the back of weakness in dollar index and an unabated rally in domestic equities. With rekindled hopes of a trimmed down, targeted US fiscal stimulus plan, there have been persistent portfolio inflows pouring in. Going ahead, rupee looks poised to appreciate further, but the level of 72.80 mark is likely to cap gains, while on the other hand, the level of 73.80 will act as a strong support for the local unit," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

"We believe that the trajectory of the dollar index will keep steering the movement of the local unit," she added.

Oil prices dropped for a second straight session on Monday as U.S. producers began restoring output after Hurricane Delta weakened, while a strike that had affected production in Norway came to an end.