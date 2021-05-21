Rupee opens higher at 72.97 per dollar

Indian rupee opened higher at 72.97 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 73.10, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On May 20, rupee ended marginally higher at 73.10 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 73.16.

The Sensex was up 580.30 points or 1.17% at 50145.16, and the Nifty was up 164.90 points or 1.11% at 15070.90.

The positive sentiment in the domestic currency is influenced by a rally in global markets and the dollar’s weakness against the major currencies, which should limit downsides. It could retrace towards 73.00 levels, said ICICI Direct.

The dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.17 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 2.8% for the May series, it added.

The dollar was pinned near milestone lows on Friday, and headed for a weekly loss, as traders’ initial concerns at taper talk in Federal Reserve minutes ebbed - with actual tapering seeming distant - while pandemic recovery boosted other currencies.

Gold edged lower on Friday, as optimism around a swift economic recovery lifted appeal for riskier assets, although a weaker dollar and growing inflationary pressure limited losses and kept bullion on track for a third straight weekly rise.

Oil prices edged up on Friday, taking a breather after three days of losses as investors braced for the return of Iranian crude supplies after officials said Iran and world powers made progress on talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.