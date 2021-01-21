MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee opens higher at 72.96 per dollar

IPO related flows can keep the USDINR spot near 73 zone but a break of which can push price towards 72.75, while 73.50 will act as a resistance, says Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST
rupee

rupee

Indian rupee opened higher at 72.96 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 73.02, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On January 20, rupee ended at day's high at 73.02 per dollar against previous close of 73.17.

At 10:05 IST, the Sensex was up 286.05 points or 0.57% at 50,078.17, and the Nifty was up 81.10 points or 0.55% at 14,725.80.

"Rupee traded with strength with risky assets witnessing inflows after a statement from US Janet Yellen about stimulus rolling should be in large sums without thinking about debt right now. This push dollar bit lower towards 90.30 helping rupee scale beyond 73," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

The dollar held losses versus most major peers on Thursday as optimism that a massive U.S. stimulus package under the new Joe Biden administration will bolster growth sapped demand for safe-haven currencies.

Close

Related stories

According to ICICI direct, the Put base at 73 is likely to act as crucial levels for the currency pair as it has remained an important support in the recent past. A move below these levels might open the gates for sharp appreciation. The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.08 in the last session. The open interest increased by 0.7% in the current series.

Oil prices fell on Thursday after data showed U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly rose last week, reigniting worries about pandemic restrictions cutting into fuel demand.

"The USDINR bulls have taken a breather after Yellen's remarks on pushing for a fiscal stimulus package which is eventually going to increase inflation. The focus of the market is on Biden's inauguration for clues about his agenda in the first 100 days and whether he announces countrywide lockdown or continues Trump's stance against China as he takeovers," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"IPO related flows can keep the USDINR spot near 73 zone but a break of which can push price towards 72.75, while 73.50 will act as a resistance," he added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Jan 21, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.