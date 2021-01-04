Rupee trades higher at 72.94 per dollar

Indian rupee is trading higher at 72.94 per dollar, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened 18 paise higher at 72.94 per dollar against Friday's close of 73.12 per dollar.

At 11:31 IST, the Sensex was down 61.04 points or 0.13% at 47,807.94, and the Nifty was flat at 14,018.50.

The USDINR pair remained largely range bound and closed near its two-month low on the back of broader weakness in the dollar and continuous inflow from FIIs. We feel the pair is likely to move towards 73 levels in coming days, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.29 in the last session. The open interest in the January series remained flat, it added.