Rupee trades marginally higher at 73.03 per dollar

We expect rupee to move towards 73.50 in the coming days, says ICICI Direct.

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST
Representative image



Indian rupee is trading marginally higher at 73.03 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened higher at 72.94 per dollar against previous close of 73.06.

The Sensex was up 192.79 points or 0.37% at 52.493.26, and the Nifty was up 50.40 points or 0.32% at 15.788.20.

With the dollar index hovering near support of 90 levels, the rupee has ended above its Call base of 73 levels. Hence, we expect a move towards 73.50 in the coming days, said ICICI Direct.

The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.20 in the last session. The open interest remained almost unchanged for the June series, it added.

Close

Oil prices slipped on Friday but were set for their third weekly rise on expectations for a recovery in fuel demand in Europe, China and the United States as rising vaccination rates lead to an easing of pandemic curbs.

Gold prices edged above $1,900 per ounce level on Friday, supported by a pullback in the dollar and lower bond yields, after data showing a rise in US inflation was viewed inadequate to alter the Federal Reserve's easy monetary policy.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Jun 11, 2021 10:00 am

