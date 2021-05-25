Rupee ends higher at 72.77 per dollar

Indian rupee ended higher by 19 paise at 72.77 per dollar, amid volatile trade saw in the domestic equity market.

It opened higher at 72.85 per dollar against previous close of 72.96 and traded in the range of 72.74-72.87.

The Sensex was down 29.89 points or 0.06% at 50622.01, and the Nifty was up 6.10 points or 0.04% at 15203.80.

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as hopes of quick economic recovery lifted demand for riskier assets, although a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields limited losses for the safe-haven metal.

Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, holding around one-week highs after jumping more than 3% the previous session as prospects of an early return of oil exporter Iran to international crude markets lessoned.

The dollar coasted at the bottom of its recent range on Tuesday, as softer-than-expected U.S. data and fresh insistence from Federal Reserve officials that policy would stay on hold allayed investor fears about inflation forcing interest rates higher.