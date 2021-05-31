Rupee opens higher at 72.39 per dollar

Indian rupee opened higher at 72.39 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 72.43, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On May 28, domestic unit ended higher by 15 paise at 72.43 per dollar against previous close of 72.58.

The Sensex was up 113.22 points or 0.22% at 51536.10, and the Nifty was up 26.30 points or 0.17% at 15462.00.

"This week is going to be very eventful for USDINR, with RBI MPC outcome and the US NFP data. RBI MPC will continue to maintain its accommodative stance but the focus will be on the outlook of the central bank over the spill-over effect of the second wave of COVID-19 on the economic growth. So we can expect some volatility in spot ahead of that," said Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"Technically, there has been a sharp fall in USDINR spot and we expect the new trading range to be 72-73." Gupta added.

The dollar held near a two-month high against the yen on Monday after a key measure of U.S. inflation showed stronger price gains than expected, keeping alive expectations of an eventual tapering in the Federal Reserve’s asset buying.

Gold prices held firm above the key $1,900-level on Monday after U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in April and supported the metal as an inflation hedge.

"The strength in the Indian rupee has been accentuated as the domestic equities have scaled to record highs, tracking international markets and improved sentiments back home due to a steady decline in COVID-19 cases. Furthermore, weakness in the greenback is acting as a tailwind for the rupee-dollar exchange rate," said Sugandha Sachdeva, VP- Commodity & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

"Markets are now eyeing the gradual re-opening of the domestic economy, which is aiding the rally in local unit. However, with rising price pressures and strong economic data from the US, there is a lot of chatter around the tapering of massive bond purchases by the US Fed in its forthcoming meetings."

"This may hurt risk appetite to some extent and lead to a rebound in the Dollar Index. That said, the 72.20 mark is capping gains in the Indian rupee and would remain a sacrosanct level to watch out for in the near-term," she added.