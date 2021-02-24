English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee trades higher at 72.29 per dollar

We continue to believe that the rupee would appreciate and move towards 72.3 levels, says ICICI direct.

Moneycontrol News
February 24, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Indian rupee has extended the early gains and trading higher by 17 paise at 72.29 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market

It opened higher by 9 paise at 72.37 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 72.46.

The dollar slipped to a three-year low against the British pound and nursed losses against commodities currencies on Wednesday as investors increased bets that a global economic recovery will boost riskier assets.

The USDINR appreciated whereas future fell 10 paise and ended marginally above 72.54 levels ahead of the expiry. We continue to believe that the rupee would appreciate and move towards 72.3 levels, said ICICI direct.

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.54 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 10% in the February series, it added.

Close
Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week as a deep freeze in the southern states curbed demand from refineries that were forced to shut, reported Reuters.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Feb 24, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccinations for 60-plus group, people with comorbidities from March 1; more 'Made in India' vaccines on the way

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccinations for 60-plus group, people with comorbidities from March 1; more 'Made in India' vaccines on the way

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.