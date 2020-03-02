Rupee opens higher at 72.07 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened higher by 10 paise at 72.07 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 72.17.

In the last week, the rupee slipped 53 paise at 72.17 on February 28 against February 20 closing of 71.64.

On Friday, rupee plunged by 62 paise to settle at 72.17 against the US dollar tracking heavy sell-offs in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Oil prices pared losses after earlier hitting multi-year lows on Monday as hopes that a bigger than expected production cut from OPEC and stimulus from central banks could offset economic gloom from the coronavirus outbreak.

Gold prices rose more than 1% on Monday, following a steep fall across the precious metals complex in the previous session, as worries that the coronavirus epidemic could push the global economy into recession sent investors scurrying for safe havens.