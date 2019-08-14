App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 09:03 AM IST

Rupee opens higher at 71 per dollar

The rupee plunged 62 paise on Tuesday to close at a nearly six-month low of 71.40 against the US dollar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Wednesday. It opened higher by 40 paise at 71 per dollar against previous close 71.40.

The rupee plunged 62 paise on Tuesday to close at a nearly six-month low of 71.40 against the US dollar in line with battered equities as global market turmoil and Argentine currency crash drove investors to safe havens, said PTI.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.15 and touched a high of 71.02 and low of 71.40 against the American currency during the day, it added.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

