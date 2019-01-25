App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher at 71 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.70 and 71.50, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Indian rupee opened higher at 71 per dollar on Friday against previous close 71.07.

Rupee rose in the latter half of the session and is currently trading at the lower band of the range. The currency rose against the US dollar primarily after global crude oil prices started to come under pressure. Data released by the EIA showed US crude oil inventories went up by 8 million barrels in the week to January 18, said Motilal Oswal.

Oil prices began to settle this week, despite persistent worry about the global economy, after reports emerged that Asian government were considering fiscal stimulus measure in anticipation of the slowdown. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.70 and 71.50, it added.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 09:03 am

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

