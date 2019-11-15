App
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 09:02 AM IST

Rupee opens higher at 71.79 per dollar

On November 14, rupee has posted gains after five losing sessions, as it closed 12 paise higher at 71.97 against the US dollar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It opened higher by 18 paise at 71.79 per dollar versus previous close 71.97.

Oil prices posted early gains as OPEC's outlook for oil demand next year fuelled hopes that the producer group and its associates will keep a lid on supply when they meet to discuss policy on output next month.

The dollar found broad support on Friday as fresh signs of a global economic slowdown and little visible progress toward a Sino-US trade truce put investors in a risk-averse mood.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 09:02 am

tags #Rupee

