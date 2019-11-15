Rupee opens higher at 71.79 per dollar

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It opened higher by 18 paise at 71.79 per dollar versus previous close 71.97.

On November 14, rupee has posted gains after five losing sessions, as it closed 12 paise higher at 71.97 against the US dollar.

Oil prices posted early gains as OPEC's outlook for oil demand next year fuelled hopes that the producer group and its associates will keep a lid on supply when they meet to discuss policy on output next month.