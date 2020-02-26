App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher at 71.75 per dollar

On Tuesday the rupee ended higher to 71.88 against the US dollar amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Wednesday. It opened higher by 13 paise at 71.75 per dollar versus previous close of 71.88 .

Crude prices edged up on Wednesday as investors covered short positions after three sessions of losses, even as fears deepened that the rapid spread of the coronavirus will lead to a global pandemic.

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at 71.9 in the previous session. Open interest fell 6.3% in the previous session. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 09:00 am

