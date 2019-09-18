Rupee opens higher at 71.50 per dollar

The Indian rupee on September 17 weakened by another 18 paise to settle at 71.78 against the US dollar as investors fretted over higher crude oil prices.
The Indian rupee opened higher by 28 paise at 71.50 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close 71.78.
Elevated crude oil prices have emerged as major fears for India - the world's third largest oil importer - in form of fiscal slippage and inflationary pressure, it added.
According to ICICI direct, the dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.92 in the previous session. Open interest increased 1.28% in the previous sessionWe expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.