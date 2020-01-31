Rupee opens higher at 71.44 per dollar

On January 30 the rupee ended 22 paise lowed at 71.49 against the US dollar.
The Indian rupee opened higher at 71.44 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 71.49.
On January 30 the rupee ended 22 paise lowed at 71.49 against the US dollar tracking heavy sell-off in domestic equities and rising concerns over the outbreak of coronavirus.Oil prices jumped on Friday following sharp losses this week, as the World Health Organization (WHO) came out against travel and trade restrictions in declaring a global emergency over the spread of the coronavirus that originated in China last year.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 09:00 am